‘Hindi is not easy’: American woman's fluent Hindi stuns internet, shares tips for mastering the language

An American content creator living in India has gone viral for her impressive command of Hindi, and the internet can’t get enough.

Kristen Fischer, who has spent the last four years in India, recently posted a video on Instagram that’s grabbing attention not just for her fluency, but also for her practical tips on how others can learn the language too.

In the clip, which has already crossed 78,000 views, Fischer speaks fluent Hindi and wrote in the caption, “Hindi is not an easy language to learn. It takes time and effort.” She then shares four key strategies that helped her over the years.

She emphasises grammar as the most challenging and essential part of learning the language. “Find a good grammar coach, book, or resource. It makes all the difference,” she says.

Fischer credits her success to online classes and the GPA (Growing Participator Approach) method, calling it the “fastest and most effective way to learn any language.” Another tip? Complete immersion. “Spend time with a native speaker who doesn’t know English. That way, you’ll be forced to speak Hindi in real situations,” she advises.

While she now speaks the language with ease, Fischer reminds learners that it’s a slow process. “Hindi takes at least 2–3 years to get comfortable with. I studied for five years before I felt confident. Just keep going and don’t give up.”

The video has struck a chord with many viewers, with social media users praising her dedication and encouraging others to follow her lead.

A user wrote, “Wow Kristen, your Hindi is amazing! Great going.”

Another user asked, “I am amazed at your fluency and the diction. Fab job. What is GPA method?”

