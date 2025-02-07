Hindi OTT releases this week: Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs, Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary’s The Mehta Boys and more

Hindi OTT releases this week: From Sanya Malhotra's most-anticipated movie to other thrilling web series, this week has it all. Check out Hindi releases on OTT this week.
Mrs, a powerful drama film, explores a woman's journey to reclaim her identity after marriage. Set in an urban backdrop, the story delves into themes of self-discovery, societal expectations, and personal ambition.
This heartfelt comedy-drama web series revolves around a father-son duo navigating their differences while growing closer.
Directed by Boman Irani, the series beautifully captures the complexities of modern family relationships, generational gaps, and the emotional bonds that hold them together.
Created by Sooraj R Barjatya, this romantic drama series follows the lives of two individuals from different backgrounds who fall in love against all odds.
With his signature storytelling style, Barjatya brings a feel-good, family-friendly narrative packed with romance, emotions, and uplifting moments.
The action-comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam, is a high-energy entertainer with a mix of romance, comedy, and thrilling action sequences. The film revolves around a couple who get caught up in an unexpected adventure, leading to hilarious and dramatic consequences.
This quirky comedy-drama follows the life of a young woman who finds herself in a series of unexpected and hilarious situations. With a fresh and unique storyline, the film blends humour with heartfelt moments, making it a delightful watch for fans of light-hearted cinema.
Apart from these, Varun Dhawan's Baby John and Nana Patekar's Vanvaas are also expected to be released on OTT platforms this month.