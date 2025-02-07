Hindi OTT releases this week: Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs, Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary’s The Mehta Boys and more

Hindi OTT releases this week: From Sanya Malhotra's most-anticipated movie to other thrilling web series, this week has it all. Check out Hindi releases on OTT this week.

Mrs Mrs, a powerful drama film, explores a woman's journey to reclaim her identity after marriage. Set in an urban backdrop, the story delves into themes of self-discovery, societal expectations, and personal ambition.

Cast : Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh

: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh When and where to watch: ZEE5 from February 7

The Mehta Boys This heartfelt comedy-drama web series revolves around a father-son duo navigating their differences while growing closer.

Advertisement

Directed by Boman Irani, the series beautifully captures the complexities of modern family relationships, generational gaps, and the emotional bonds that hold them together.

Cast : Shreya Chaudhry, Boman Irani, Harssh A Singh, Avinash Tiwary

: Shreya Chaudhry, Boman Irani, Harssh A Singh, Avinash Tiwary When and where to watch: Prime Video, February 7

Bada Naam Karenge Created by Sooraj R Barjatya, this romantic drama series follows the lives of two individuals from different backgrounds who fall in love against all odds.

With his signature storytelling style, Barjatya brings a feel-good, family-friendly narrative packed with romance, emotions, and uplifting moments.

Advertisement

Cast : Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Anjana Sukhani, Priyamwada Kant, Deepika Amin, Alka Amin

: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Anjana Sukhani, Priyamwada Kant, Deepika Amin, Alka Amin When and where to watch: SonyLIV, February 7

Dhoom Dhaam The action-comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam, is a high-energy entertainer with a mix of romance, comedy, and thrilling action sequences. The film revolves around a couple who get caught up in an unexpected adventure, leading to hilarious and dramatic consequences.

Cast : Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi

: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi When and where to watch: Netflix, February 14 Oops Ab Kya? This quirky comedy-drama follows the life of a young woman who finds herself in a series of unexpected and hilarious situations. With a fresh and unique storyline, the film blends humour with heartfelt moments, making it a delightful watch for fans of light-hearted cinema.

Advertisement

Cast : Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati

: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati When and where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, February 20