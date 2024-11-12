Hindi video: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ami Je Tomar 3.0 full video goes viral; who won dance dare, Madhuri Dixit or Vidya Balan?

Fans are praising Madhuri Dixit's dance in the newly released 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, highlighting her classical skills. The song, part of the horror comedy franchise, has garnered over 1.4 million views since its release on YouTube.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Hindi video: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ami Je Tomar 3.0 full video goes viral; who won dance dare, Madhuri Dixit or Vidya Balan?(Screengrab from YouTube/ T-Series)

Here is a Hindi video you may be eagerly waiting for. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie’s Ami Je Tomar 3.0 full video has been released on YouTube. The Bollywood song video, uploaded on November 11, has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

The song, a rare classical version used in a modern Bollywood movie, has been a part of the horror comedy franchise since the original film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan among others, was released in 2007.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has minted 204 crore net at the domestic box office in 11 days. Even on the 11th day, the film collected 5 crore in India. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Balan, has collected 321.75 crore worldwide, with 77 crore coming from the overseas market.

Who won the dance challenge?

So, who won the dance challenge between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan? Now that the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 full video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is out, fans can judge better.

“No need of comparing the two legends....we know Madhuri ji is the og ...no one's going to overpower her when it comes to classical performances but Vidya deserves a huge shoutout here…” wrote one fan.

“This version hits different. Seeing Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan together is such a wonderful,” posted another.

“Madhuri's foot work is on point, her spins are mind blowing, her landing at every point is smooth, every step she did is clean & complete, & no words to appreciate her expressions... A true classical dancer & queen of indian cinema. She is poetry in motion,” came from another fan.

“Hats off to bhool bhulaiya universe for keeping classical dances and music supremacy. Special thanks to Shreya Ghoshal,” posted another.

“I watched this film in the theatre. I’ve been waiting for this full video song ever since. I’ve become a fan of 59-year-old Madhuri Dixit’s dance steps. Today’s heroines are nothing compared to Madhuri,” wrote another fan.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
