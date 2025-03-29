Hindu Nav Varsh 2025: When is Ugadi, Gudi Padwa? Check date, other details here

The Hindu New Year, referred to as Hindu Nav Varsh, signifies the start of a new lunar or solar calendar in various parts of India. It is celebrated with great devotion, joy, and cultural rituals, symbolizing fresh beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual advancement.

When is Gudi Padwa? Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which typically falls between March and April in the Gregorian calendar.

In 2025, the festival will be observed on March 30th.

Ugadi 2025: History and significance The term “Ugadi” comes from the word "Yugadi," where "yug" means an era and "adi" signifies something new. In the 12th century, Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya identified Ugadi as the start of the new year, similar to how spring follows the harsh winters.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma created the world on this day, which has since been celebrated as the beginning of the new year in various regions. Ugadi heralds a new era, marking both the arrival of spring and the start of the new year. While people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi, Maharashtra and Goa observe it as Gudi Padwa, and in West Bengal, it’s celebrated as Poila Boishak.

How is Ugadi celebrated? Festivities are marked with great zeal, beginning with an oil bath and the consumption of neem leaves. Traditional rituals include hoisting colorful flags and listening to the Panchanga Sravanam, where an elder recites the yearly forecast based on lunar signs. People don new clothes, decorate their homes, and embrace the spirit of renewal during this joyous occasion.

How is Poila Baisakh celebrated? The day begins with traditional rituals where people clean and decorate their homes with alpana (artistic floor designs made with rice flour) and jhalar (decorative buntings).

Markets and streets come alive with colorful fairs, and people visit "mela" (fairs) to buy fresh produce, sweets, and new clothes. "Shubho Boishakh" greetings are exchanged, and families gather for feasts featuring traditional Bengali dishes like panta bhat (fermented rice), ilish bharta (hilsa fish mash), and mishti (sweets), especially roshogolla and sandesh.