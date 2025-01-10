‘Hire my dad’: Delhi woman's emotional LinkedIn post goes viral

Job seekers use LinkedIn to promote themselves, share new updates and apply for various jobs. But a Delhi-based woman reached out to her professional network and posted an update seeking job opportunities for her father who is a seasoned professional in the automobile industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, Priyanshi Bhatt, sales coordinator at Botanic Healthcare in Delhi, took to LinkedIn and wrote a heartwarming appeal titled "Hire my dad."

In her post, Priyanshi introduced her father as a conscientious, hardworking individual with 30–40 years of experience in the automobile industry, particularly in the paint shop segment.

She added that her father held notable positions, including manager, plant head, director, and CEO, working with companies such as Swaraj Mazda, Maruti Joint Venture, Alfa Cotec Industry, and KD Industries.

Father’s leadership qualities: Sharing father’s leadership qualities, Priyanshi shared an inspiring detail: many of his former trainees and colleagues have remained loyal to him throughout their careers.

"People who trained under him 20-30 years ago are still with him and have switched companies alongside him just to be under his mentorship," she wrote.

Apart from this, Priyanshi said her father has faced financial instability at his current organisation, where he didn't receive his fixed salary for the past year, despite sacrificing weekends and working extra hours.

Priyanshi in her post shared that her father, post encouragement from his family, has decided to explore new opportunities. She described her father as a solution-oriented professional with great communication skills, ability to lead and inspire teams.

Her post became an instant hit and people started to comment on it.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Dear Priyanshi Bhatt Hats off to you for being such a wonderful daughter. With your immense gratitude and support for your father, he is truly a lucky man and already a winner in life."

Another wrote, "The best use of LinkedIn till now. All powers to you and wish luck to your father."

A third wrote, "Such a beautiful post for your father! Undoubtedly from what u mentioned he is super capable & can get anything he wants. But a daughter creating a post like this is just super awesome! Inspirational stuff atleast for me."

"This is such an inspiring initiative Priyanshi.... It speaks volumes about your love and respect for your father. I truly hope your efforts help him find the right opportunity. Wishing you and your father all the success.... Best wishes," a fourth user wrote.