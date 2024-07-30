’Hiring horror story’: Mumbai entrepreneur called a ’b**ch’, says ’appalled by audacity of candidate’

To her hiring experience with the GenZ candidate, Grump founder Senain Sawant said the younger generation is in clear need of strong guidance.

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Founder of Grump, Senain Sawant
Founder of Grump, Senain Sawant (LinkedIn)

Mumbai-based entrepreneur and the founder of Grump Senain Sawant has shared an alarming incident that happened while she was interviewing a GenZ candidate online. The interview, which was necessitated because of lack of information on the candidate's CV, had ended with an “off” tone, said Sawant. But what was really jolting were the text messages that followed.

The job aspirant verbally abused her during exchange of messages on WhatsApp.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, the Grump founder shared that the company had been struggling to hire the “right people” for a couple of months. There were either people with less experience and extremely high expectations, or people who are just not ready to put in the work, despite the company being willing to give them an honest shot and train them, to work their way up to their ideal position.

Also Read | Charge of the GenZ brigade: Young turks expand their turf on NSE

But this one candidate crossed a “different line”.

Sawant said she had scheduled a video interview with this candidate who applied for the role of a social media executive. However, their CV did not have enough information for an immediate hire, and therefore, the founder scheduled a call to see whether they had the potential to be an Executive or could be trained as an intern for a couple of months first.

The call too, began in an unusual way. The camera of the candidate was shut for the “video interview”. On asking why, Sawant was told that they don't own a computer, and were using a phone, whose software wasn't up to date, and therefore, the camera wasn't working.

Also Read | Influencer Marketing for the GenZ Audience in India: A Confluencr Perspective

“They joined the call with the camera off, said they don't own a computer and something about ios update not allowing video calls. I responded with, 'how do you usually work?', to which they replied, ‘My previous company gave us a laptop, but if one is needed, I can arrange’,” Sawant said.

The Grump founder then asked the candidate to join at a time when they can turn the video on, “since this an interview and I need to see who I'm speaking with”.

“They said ‘Fine’ and cut the call.”

Also Read | Does hiring a cultural fit matter?

Sawant noted that “their tone was off from the start”. “They weren't audible to begin with and it seemed like they were out in public from the amount of noise in the background.”

She then shared screenshots of a series of text messages of what followed, after they re-scheduled the interview.

In the messages, Sawant pointed out that it was “clearly mentioned” in the calendar invite that it would be a video interview and that she has not heard of an iOS update that does not allow video calls, as the candidate had claimed.

Also Read | Foxconn hiring ‘bias’: No evidence of discrimination against married women found

The candidate got defensive, and according to the screenshot, said they applied for the role of a social media executive and not for an internship.

"Your resume speaks otherwise. All the best," Sawant replied.

To this, the candidate said they are "okay skipping this one", adding that they had a year of work experience.

Also Read | Nearly 35% of GenZ prioritising wealth creation, 26% seeking global adventures: Survey

"With all due respect, don't be a bi**h. The arrogance you speak with," the candidate said in their next set of messages.

Surprised and shocked at the same time, Sawant responded: "Excuse me?"

Continuing in her LinkedIn post, Sawant said the younger generation is in clear need of strong guidance.

Also Read | LGBTQ+ finds startups, MNCs ’safest’ workplace! Thanks to GenZ, millennials

“As a young entrepreneur myself, I am appalled by the audacity of this candidate to think it is okay to call the company founder, or anyone in a hiring position for that matter, a Bi***.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 08:47 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends’Hiring horror story’: Mumbai entrepreneur called a ’b**ch’, says ’appalled by audacity of candidate’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue