Historic! Greg Williams and wife Dawn donate $401 million to Michigan State University — who are they?

Michigan State University has secured the largest donation in its history, receiving a landmark $401 million commitment from Greg Williams and his wife, Dawn Williams, with a significant share of the amount directed towards MSU athletics.

The couple donated $290 million to support the university's FOR SPARTA: The Capital Initiative for MSU Athletics, which was announced on Tuesday.

An additional $100 million will be invested in Spartan Ventures, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization formed by the university that will be the revenue and development arm of MSU Athletics in the Name, Image and Likeness era of college athletics.

The remaining $11 million will be directed toward academic and extracurricular activities, including the MSU Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Risk Management and Financial Insurance Program in the Eli Broad College of Business, the Spartan Marching Band and Pep Bands, and the Sparty Mascot Program, according to university officials.

According to MSU spokesperson Amber McCann, the donation given by the Williams is more than 10 times the university's previous largest single donation, made four years back.

Still wondering who these donors are? Here's what we know about the philanthropist couple.

Who are Greg and Dawn Williams? Greg Williams, an East Lansing native and longtime MSU donor, is currently serving as the chairman and chief executive officer of Acrisure, the global Fintech company he co-founded in 2005.

Prior to founding Acrisure, Williams held the position of vice president for Michigan National Corporation, a $19 billion bank holding company, along with serving as an investor and board adviser to multiple other organisations, according to his Acrisure biography.

There is no official information about the married life of Greg and Dawn Williams.

Past donations by Greg and his company Greg Williams played a key role in Acrisure’s $30 million pledge to name and anchor the Acrisure Amphitheater, a 12,000-seat venue on the Grand Rapids riverfront.

Acrisure’s donations also include $15 million for the Acrisure Center for Innovation in Children’s Health at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and $7.5 million for the Heart Institute at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, as per his Acrisure biography.

