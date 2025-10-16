Historic photo from India–Kazakhstan meet goes viral and it has a ‘Pakistani’ link

A recent image shared on X from a high-level meeting between India and Kazakhstan’s military chiefs has gone viral — not for the discussions held, but for what appeared in the background. The photograph prominently features the iconic mural depicting Pakistan’s 1971 surrender, a symbol of India’s greatest military triumph.

Who were the officials in the meeting? The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations Chiefs of the Counter-Terrorism Conference (UNTCC) 2025. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces of Kazakhstan.

The Indian Army posted the image from its official handle on X, writing: “On the sidelines of the #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS met with Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces, Kazakhstan.”

According to the Army, the meeting reaffirmed the strong defence ties between the two nations, with discussions focusing on training, capacity building, and regional stability.

What’s special about the Mural in the background? The mural in the backdrop quickly drew attention online for its historic and emotional significance. It portrays the 1971 India–Pakistan war surrender, when Pakistan’s Lt General A.A.K. Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender before Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora, marking the birth of Bangladesh.

The Indian Army describes the painting as “a testament to one of the greatest military victories of Indian Armed Forces and the commitment of India for justice & humanity for all.”

Why was the painting recently moved? The photograph of the 1971 surrender was relocated in December last year from the Army Chief’s office at Raisina Hills to the Manekshaw Convention Centre in Delhi. The move stirred criticism among some Army veterans, who felt it should have remained in the Chief’s office.

Defending the decision, General Dwivedi explained that the relocation was “part of a broader effort to reflect India’s historical and military evolution.”

What does the 1971 war symbolise for India? The 1971 India–Pakistan war lasted just over two weeks, resulting in Bangladesh’s liberation and the surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani troops on 16 December 1971.