An Instagram artist shared AI-generated images depicting a whimsical 'Christmas in a parallel universe', featuring iconic figures like Rahul Gandhi and Charlie Chaplin. The post invites followers to imagine their ideal holiday gatherings across different dimensions.

Christmas brings a sense of warmth during the cold December winter, inspiring moments of togetherness with loved ones. Recently, an Instagram artist shared AI-generated images, captioning them as “Christmas in a parallel universe." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The artist has tried to touch people's emotional and humorous sides. The post showed a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his father, Rajiv Gandhi. Moreover, the artist has kept the comedian Charlie Chaplin and Adolf Hitler in a frame together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Instagram, Jyo John Mullo wrote, “Christmas in my parallel universe. Celebrating with a dream team of my all-time favorites, creating memories across dimensions. 🌌🎅 From epic conversations to legendary moments, it’s a holiday like no other! Who would you invite to your parallel Christmas?"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adolf Hitler and Che Guevara Adolf Hitler and Che Guevara were two highly influential figures in the 20th century, but their ideologies, actions, and legacies were radically different. Ernesto “Che" Guevara was an Argentine revolutionary, physician, and guerrilla leader who became a global symbol of rebellion.

Photo: Instagram

Farida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí Salvador Dalí (1904-1989) was a Spanish surrealist painter renowned for his eccentric and imaginative paintings featuring distorted figures, and strange landscapes. His most famous piece remained, The Persistence of Memory.

Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) was a Mexican painter known for her deeply personal and symbolic self-portraits that explored themes of identity, pain, and Mexican culture. Kahlo’s works often reflected her physical and emotional struggles, including a severe accident she suffered in her youth.

A frame featuring Salvador Dalí and Frida Kahlo. (Photo: Instagram)

Charlie Chaplin and Adolf Hitler Charlie Chaplin famously mocked Adolf Hitler in his 1940 satirical film The Great Dictator. In the film, Chaplin played two roles: a Jewish barber and a dictator named Adenoid Hynkel, a thinly veiled parody of Hitler. Chaplin used humor and slapstick comedy to ridicule Hitler's tyrannical regime andmegalomania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo: Instagram.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first Prime Minister and one of the most influential figures in Indian politics during and after the independence movement. He was a close ally of Mahatma Gandhi and played a lead role in both the Indian National Congress (INC) and the struggle for independence.

Photo: Instagram.

Indira Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II Indira Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II had a complex but respectful relationship. Both women were leaders in the post-World War II world, with Indira Gandhi as the leader of an emerging, independent India, and Queen Elizabeth representing the British monarchy, which had once ruled India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo: Instagram.

Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first Prime Minister and one of the most influential figures in Indian politics during and after the independence movement. He was a close ally of Mahatma Gandhi and played a lead role in both the Indian National Congress (INC) and the struggle for independence.

Bhimrao Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose Despite their differing ideologies and approaches, both Ambedkar and Bose shared a common goal: the liberation of India from British colonial rule. Their methods of resistance differed, with Ambedkar focusing on social and legal reforms and Bose advocating for armed struggle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo: Instagram.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, “Iron Man of India" with Iron Man of Marvel Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often called the "Iron Man of India", and the Iron Man of Marvel, also known as Tony Stark, are both iconic figures, but they belong to entirely different realms—one is a historical political leader, and the other is a fictional superhero.

Photo: Instagram.

Marilyn Monroe and Winston Churchill {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Marilyn Monroe and Winston Churchill were two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, but they represented very different domains—Monroe as an actress and pop culture icon, and Churchill as a statesman and prime minister.

Photo: Instgram.

Cloepatra and Einstein {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The artist shows both figures in a single frame, bringing bran and beauty together.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo: Instagram.