A recent video of Savitri Thakur went viral as the Union Minister incorrectly wrote the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogan in Hindi during an event in Madhya Pradesh. The video has received reaction from netizens as well as the opposition Congress Party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident is from June 18 when Thakur attended an event organised under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan.’ Thakur has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development in Modi 3.0 cabinet.

The video which is circulating on social media X (formerly Twitter) showed the Union Minister writing the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan in Devanagari script on a whiteboard in an incorrect manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did Netizens say about the viral video? One user wrote, “Ho gya kalyan"

Another added, “Really sad to see."

“What a joke," another user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Spread this as much as possible and let people know the horrible situation the country is in right now," some other user added.

Another called it, “Acche Din"

“Seat is given on the basis of loyality and not on basis of talent.. Meanwhile talented students suffer from paper leaking..," another commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress' reaction on viral video Congress party also questioned her credentials. Senior Congress leader K K Mishra said, "It is the misfortune of democracy that people who hold constitutional posts and are responsible for big departments are not competent even in their mother tongue. How can they be capable of running their ministry?"

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar, a tribal leader from Dhar district, also took a swipe at Thakur in a post on his X account. He wrote, What kind of leadership is this ...?? ? Does the Prime Minister @narendramodi want only #Rubber_Stamp ministers in his government? There is no set standard as to how a public representative should be, but at least he should have literacy! #धार of #सांसद and Savitri Thakur, Minister for Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet, cannot write even two words! It can be understood what the children must have felt when they saw him writing incorrectly! One can only imagine what kind of leadership this ignorance of his will provide in the central government. Voters should have also thought before electing such a public representative! Modi government also does not want educated leaders who raise questions! Because education does not just impart literacy, it also changes the thinking towards the upliftment of the society."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!