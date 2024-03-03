Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Hold my Dhokla’: Netizens react as Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash
BackBack

‘Hold my Dhokla’: Netizens react as Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan danced together at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event, showcasing their signature moves to Naatu Naatu. Hilarious reactions from netizens follow the star-studded event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan danced together at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event in JamnagarPremium
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan danced together at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were seen dancing together at the pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The three Khans were dancing to Naatu Naatu, but while adding their own touch. Three of them danced their signature steps, from Salman Khan’s “Jeene ke hai chaar din" to Aamir Khan’s “Masti ki Pathshala" to SRK’s “Chhaiya Chhaiya". They eventually moved into the original step of the RRR song.

Also Read: Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations: What’s in store for March 3?

Now, while that was a treat to thousands, there have been some hilarious reactions coming from netizens.

“Producers: we cannot get SRK, Salman, Aamir together because too expensive. Mukesh Ambani: hold my Dhokla," wrote one of them hilariously referring to the financial prowess of the richest man in Asia.

“Bhai, paisa go to kya kuch nahi ho sakta (Bro, we can do whatever we want to if we have money)," wrote another while sharing an Akshay Kumar-Rajpal Yadav meme.

Not everyone was exactly “happy" to watch the three Khans dance to Naatu Naatu.

Watch: Rihanna turns up the heat in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

“This is uncomfortable to watch," wrote one user while another commented, “I don't think they were paid, they've all come in like guests...they know that they have to be in good books."

Guest list

The star-studded guest list from Bollywood also included Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani were also among other invitees.

Also Read: Bill Gates meets Mark Zuckerberg at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash, Netizens say ‘Get your tech problems sorted out’

International celebrities like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump all came together in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also present along with their families.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App