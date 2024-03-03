Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan danced together at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event, showcasing their signature moves to Naatu Naatu. Hilarious reactions from netizens follow the star-studded event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were seen dancing together at the pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The three Khans were dancing to Naatu Naatu, but while adding their own touch. Three of them danced their signature steps, from Salman Khan’s “Jeene ke hai chaar din" to Aamir Khan’s “Masti ki Pathshala" to SRK’s “Chhaiya Chhaiya". They eventually moved into the original step of the RRR song.

Now, while that was a treat to thousands, there have been some hilarious reactions coming from netizens.

“Producers: we cannot get SRK, Salman, Aamir together because too expensive. Mukesh Ambani: hold my Dhokla," wrote one of them hilariously referring to the financial prowess of the richest man in Asia.

“Bhai, paisa go to kya kuch nahi ho sakta (Bro, we can do whatever we want to if we have money)," wrote another while sharing an Akshay Kumar-Rajpal Yadav meme.

Not everyone was exactly "happy" to watch the three Khans dance to Naatu Naatu.

"This is uncomfortable to watch," wrote one user while another commented, "I don't think they were paid, they've all come in like guests...they know that they have to be in good books."

Guest list The star-studded guest list from Bollywood also included Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani were also among other invitees.

International celebrities like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump all came together in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also present along with their families.

