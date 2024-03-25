Holi 2024: Sneak peek into celebrations around world on festival of colours

The Indian Embassy in the US extends warm Holi greetings, celebrating the festival in Washington, DC's Dupont Circle with vibrant colors and cultural performances.

The Indian Embassy in the United States has warmly extended its Holi greetings, wishing all a vibrant celebration filled with colours and music.

In the heart of Washington, DC, Dupont Circle is alive with the festivities of the Holi festival.

"Holi in the heart of Washington DC @DuPont circle - a joyous celebration resplendent with the colours, music and culture of India! In India, Holi marks the arrival of spring - this year, it coincides with the cherry blossoms weekend in DC! We wish all of you a Happy Holi!," the Indian Embassy in the US said on X.

In a video shared on X, the Indian Embassy in US captured the exuberant spirit of Holi celebrations. The video showcased a lively scene at DuPoint Circle, where people immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing joyously while playing with vibrant colours.

Amid the colourful revelry, several cultural performances unfolded, adding to the jubilant atmosphere of the occasion.

Also Read: Holi 2024: From Vrindavan to Juhu beach in Mumbai, find out how the festival is being celebrated across India | WatchMeanwhile, in his post, Garcetti emphasized the US-India friendship in the celebration and said, "#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I've had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colors. #CelebrateWithUS."

Amidst the kaleidoscope of colours and joyful celebrations, numerous cultural performances graced the scene, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Furthermore, echoing the spirit of Holi, the Consulate General of India in New York extended heartfelt wishes for a 'happy Holi' from the iconic Times Square.

"Wishing everyone a colourful and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquareMay the festival of color fill your life with happiness, love and peace," the consulate general of India in New York said on X.

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, shared a delightful video on social media platforms, celebrating the joyous occasion of Holi.

In another post, the Embassy of Japan posted with the caption, “Rangon mein hai pyaar ki holi."

Furthermore, the High Commission of Singapore in India tweets pictures of Braj Ki #Holi celebrations 2024 in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, clicked by First Secretary Sean Lim and extends greetings on the occasion.

Holi, a festival cherished with equal fervor both within the country and beyond its borders, will be celebrated on March 25th, Monday, this year.

Preceding the festivities is the ritual of 'Holika Dahan', where bonfires are lit, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, as depicted in the legend of the demoness Holika.

Dedicated to Lord Krishna, whose legendary tales are deeply rooted in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, Holi not only embodies the exuberance of the festival but also encapsulates the eternal love shared between Radha and Krishna.

In the midst of the jubilation, traditional sweets are exchanged, nurturing a sense of camaraderie and unity among people, as revelers immerse themselves in the essence of joy and affection.

