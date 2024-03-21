Holi 2024: ‘From phoolwali to gulaal..,’ Know spectrum of ‘Braj Ki Holi’ here
Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil and divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. Different forms of Holi are celebrated in 'Braj', including Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple.
Holi also commemorates various mythological events, including the burning of Holika, representing the victory of Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu over the demonic forces of his father, Hiranyakashipu.
