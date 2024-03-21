Holi 2024: ‘From phoolwali to gulaal..,’ Know spectrum of ‘Braj Ki Holi’ here

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil and divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. Different forms of Holi are celebrated in 'Braj', including Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple.

Holi also commemorates various mythological events, including the burning of Holika, representing the victory of Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu over the demonic forces of his father, Hiranyakashipu.

It signifies the triumph of good over evil, righteousness over malevolence. In regions like Vrindavan and Mathura, Holi holds particular significance as it celebrates the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Their playful antics with colours during Holi have become legendary, inspiring devotees to partake in joyous celebrations. Here are the different forms of Holi celebrated in 'Braj':

Phoolwali Holi The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan hosts Phoolwali Holi, where the enchanting tale of Lord Krishna and Radha playing with flowers comes alive. Devotees gather at the temple to witness a priest, representing Lord Krishna, showering colourful flowers upon them.

This beloved celebration draws a large number of visitors who come to partake in the festivities and immerse themselves in the spiritual ambiance of Vrindavan.

Widow's holi On March 23, widows in Vrindavan eagerly await the Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple. Despite enduring the loss of their husbands, they joyfully come together to celebrate, embracing the colorful festivities.

Holika Dahan March 24 is marked by Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In the Braj region, people light bonfires in remembrance of Prahlad's victory over Holika.

Gulaal Holi On March 25, Holi is celebrated with zeal in Mathura and Vrindavan, where priests sprinkle natural colours like Gulal on attendees, drawing people from all over the country to partake in the jubilant festivities.

Huranga Holi March 26 brings the traditional Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple, where both men and women engage in playful exchanges of colours. This festival, celebrated nationwide, symbolizes the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil, marked by singing, dancing, and joyous revelry.

