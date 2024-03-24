Holi also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 25 while Holika Dahan is celebrated a day ahead, i.e., on March 24 . People across India gather to celebrate the victory of good over evil, adorning the streets with a kaleidoscope of colours. With the long Holi weekend , many are already celebrating their mini-vacations, while some must have already booked their tickets for the Holi party with their friends and family nearby. Since Holi and dance are synonymous with each other, you can also indulge in watching these movies to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of this festive occasion.

1. Silsila (1981): The first movie that comes to your mind when you think of Holi is the ‘Rang Barse’ song from Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar starrer movie Silsila. The film has a memorable Holi sequence song. This classic Yash Chopra-directed Bollywood romance drama is heavily reliant on the Holi scene, which portrays emotions of love, desire, and conflict between the characters.

2. Sholay (1975): Another famous classic movie to watch this Holi is 1975 Ramesh Sippy film Sholay. The famous song ‘Holi ke din’ song is an iconic song which is played to celebrate the festival. In this song sequence, the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan (Jai), Dharmendra (Veeru), Hema Malini (Basanti), and the villagers Ramgarh sing and dance to celebrate the festival. Apart from this, the film also features Gabbar Singh's famous dialogue which is used even today ‘Holi Kab hai, Kab hai Holi.’The song also features the attack on the villagers planned by Gabbar Singh on the day of Holi. Watch this Bollywood movie which is a mix of action, drama, revenge, romance, comedy and chart-busting music.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): In the song "Balam Pichkari," Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dance to the colourful Holi celebration capturing the festival's freewheeling spirit. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film gives a young touch to today's romance.

4. War (2019): Yash Raj Films’ action drama War is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The movie revolves around an Indian soldier, Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan), who has gone rogue, and Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff), his former protégé, who is tasked with stopping him. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are seen in a high-energy Holi song sequence titled "Jai Jai Shivshankar."

5. Mohabbatein (2000): Directed by Aditya Chopra, this film also is a must-watch to celebrate the festival of colours. The song Soni Soni is still played at dance parties during Holi. The film's main storyline revolves around Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma and Preeti Jhaniani. The storyline revolves around love and rebellion in a strict boarding school Gurukul.

6. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013): This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is also one of the must-watch movies for Holi. In the famous song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya Ram, the characters are seen expressing their love for each other through playful interactions during the Holi festival. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet" and is set in a fictional Gujarati village.

