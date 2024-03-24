Holi 2024: From Silsila to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; celebrate the festival of colours with these 6 Bollywood films
Holi 2024: Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, with people enjoying a colorful long weekend filled with celebrations, vacations, Holi parties, and festive movies.
Holi also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 25 while Holika Dahan is celebrated a day ahead, i.e., on March 24. People across India gather to celebrate the victory of good over evil, adorning the streets with a kaleidoscope of colours. With the long Holi weekend, many are already celebrating their mini-vacations, while some must have already booked their tickets for the Holi party with their friends and family nearby. Since Holi and dance are synonymous with each other, you can also indulge in watching these movies to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of this festive occasion.