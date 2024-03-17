Holi 2024: How is it celebrated, know time and traditions
The vibrant Holi festival, celebrated on March 25 2024, promises a delightful amalgamation of colours, unity, and renewal. With rituals like Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi, the nation gears up for a joyous celebration of togetherness and the triumph of good over evil.
