Holi 2024: How is it celebrated, know time and traditions

The vibrant festival of Holi is just around the corner, promising a delightful celebration of colours, unity, and renewal. On March 25, 2024, the streets of India will be adorned with a kaleidoscope of hues as people from all walks of life come together to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

Holi Traditions

Holi spans two days, commencing with Holika Dahan (burning of Holika effigy) celebrates the victory of good over evil. The next day, people playing with colours (rang, Gulal) made from natural sources like turmeric, neem, kumkum etc. Other Holi traditions also include exchanging of sweets, snacks, and thandai, along with gatherings with loved ones or participating in community events featuring music and dance. People also seek blessings from elders and wish each other with joy.

Holika Dahan in 2024

The festivities will kick off on the evening of March 24 with Holika Dahan, a ritual that symbolizes the victory of Lord Vishnu's devotee, Prahlad, over the evil intentions of his demoniac aunt, Holika. As the sun sets, effigies of Holika will be set ablaze, signifying the burning of negative energies and the arrival of positivity.

The following morning, the revelry of Rangwali Holi will commence at the crack of dawn. Vibrant colours, made from natural sources like turmeric, neem, and kumkum, will be lovingly smeared on the faces of friends and family members. The air will be filled with the sweet aroma of traditional delicacies like gujiya and malpua, and the refreshing thandai will quench the thirst of revellers.

Holi is not just about colours and festivities, it is a celebration of unity, forgiveness, and the renewal of relationships. Amidst the joyous chaos, people will seek blessings from elders and exchange warm wishes, strengthening the bonds of love and camaraderie.

As the nation gears up for this vibrant festival, communities across India are preparing to host grand celebrations, complete with music, dance, and an infectious spirit of togetherness. Holi 2024 promises to be a time of unbridled joy, where differences are forgotten, and the world becomes a canvas of colours, unity, and renewal.

