Holi 2025 date in India: With Holi 2025 just around the corner, there has been confusion over this year's exact date of the festival of colours. Different sources mention March 13, 14, or 15; therefore, knowing the correct date of Holi to plan your celebrations is important.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Holi 2025 date, including the official date, muhurat timings and its significance:

When is Rangwali Holi 2025? According to Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan or the Choti Holi will be commemorated on March 13, Thursday, while the Dhulendi or Rangwali Holi will be played on March 14, Friday.

Holi 2025: Muhurats Holika Dahan 2025 will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 13, while the colourful festivities will be held on Friday, March 14.

The Purnima Tithi (full moon phase) begins on March 13 at 10:35 AM and ends on March 14 at 12:23 PM.

When is Holika Dahan? Timings For Holika Dahan? The Holika Dahan Muhurat, the auspicious time for lighting the bonfire, will be from 11:26 PM on March 13 to 12:19 AM on March 14, lasting approximately 53 minutes.

Note: It's essential to avoid the Bhadra period during Holika Dahan, which occurs from 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM (Bhadra Punchha) and from 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM (Bhadra Mukha). The Bhadra period is considered inauspicious for lighting the bonfire.

Holi 2025: Significance Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is a time for joy, forgiveness, and renewal, making it one of the most eagerly awaited festivals on the Hindu calendar.

The celebrations involve religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and lively gatherings where people joyfully apply colours to each other, indulge in festive sweets, and partake in community activities.