Holi 2025: Golden Gujiya worth ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh Silver Pichkari steal thunder in Uttar Pradesh

As Holi celebrations begin across India, Uttar Pradesh is going all out. Holi is celebrated with much fervour in the state, which celebrates the festival as one of the biggest in the year.

Holi 2025 will be celebrated on March 14.

From golden gujiyas to silver pichkaris, Holi 2025 promises to be unique in Uttar Pradesh.

Holi 2025: ₹ 50,000 golden gujiyas on sale A sweets shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has come up with the unique idea of selling ‘Golden Gujiya’ during Holi 2025.

As sweet prices soar ahead of the festival of colours, this shop has come up with exclusive sweet, priced at ₹50,000 per kilogram. Meanwhile, it costs ₹1300 per piece.

The price of the sweet has left people in disbelief.

Shop manager Shivakant Chaturvedi however explained the reasons behind the price. He said that the Golden Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat-gold and special dry fruit filling which makes it special, reported ANI.

“Our ‘Golden Gujiya’ has a layering of 24-carat gold. The stuffing has special dry fruits. 24-carat gold and silver are also eaten. This 'gujiya' costs ₹50,000 per kg and ₹1300 per piece,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

What sets this Golden Gujiya apart is the use of a lot of edible gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden hue, ready to be savoured during Holi 2025.

Jewellery shop sells Silver Pichkari worth ₹ 1 lakh If the Golden Gujiya was not enough, a jewellery shop in UP is selling silver pichkaris (water guns) and small buckets, prices of which can go up to ₹1 lakh.

The shop, located in Lucknow, is selling these items as part of an old tradition, jeweller Adesh Kumar Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

“This is an old tradition in which this ‘Pichkari’ is gifted among a newly married couple's family, where the bride's family gifts it to the groom's family as a pledge... Its price ranges from about ₹8,000 to ₹1 lakh,” he reportedly told the wire agency ahead of Holi 2025.

“This year was special because, for the first time, intricate carvings, meenakari work, and stone inlays were introduced, which have been highly appreciated,” he added.

