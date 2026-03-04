Holi 2026 celebrations in Times Square: Colourful greetings from India light up New York's skyline

The cheerful spirit of Holi festival has even coloured the skyline of New York City. Consulate General of India extended festive wishes on this occasion. Holi wishes message with colours in the foreground was displayed in Times Square.

The caption to a post on X shared by Consulate General of India said, “Wishing everyone a vibrant and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May this festival of colours bring renewed hope, harmony and happiness to all.”

Watch video here:

Embassy of India in Washington DC also extended Holi wishes. Holi festival has transcended its religious and geographical boundaries and has become a symbol of multiculturalism, joy and social equity.

When did Texas officially recognise Holi festival? Last year, the Texas Senate passed its first-ever resolution recognising Holi. Through this resolution, Hindu festival was officially acknowledged as a significant cultural celebration. With this move, Texas became the third US state to formally recognise Holi after Georgia and New York.

The resolution, which was introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt, states, “The origins of this jubilant festival can be traced back many millennia, and the holiday is recognised and celebrated throughout the world by people of all backgrounds who relate to the festival’s themes of love, renewal, and progress.”

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) lobbied with Senator Eckhardt’s office to pass the resolution. The Texas Senate noted the significance of Holi festival in strengthening community bonds and enriching cultural diversity.

World leaders extend Holi greetings Cherishing the role of colours in this festive celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said, “The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the great specialty of this celebration. The way colors of joy scatter everywhere, visible on all sides, fills everyone with exuberance and delight.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday extended Holi greetings and said that it is "truly wonderful" to see how the festival of colours has been "so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia.

Indian diaspora is the second largest and fastest growing diaspora in Australia, as per the Indian mission in the country.

Suggesting that this occasion holds out a chance to renew ourselves, and each other," the Australian prime minister said, "What is truly wonderful is the way Holi has been so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia, its joyful expression of colour, love and new life heartily embraced by people of all backgrounds as a highlight of our festival calendar," he added.

Concluded his greetings, he said, "May this year's Holi celebrations nurture friendships and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the power of all that connects us continues."

Prime Minister of New Zealand extended Holi greetings in post on X, “Wishing everyone celebrating a very happy and colourful Holi!”

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, shared a heartfelt message on Holi, “Wishing a happy Holi to all celebrating in India 🇮🇳 & around the world. Like in Purim, which is celebrated today in Israel, mostly in shelters, good always prevails over evil, and light overcomes darkness.”