Holi 2026 Date: Why some states are celebrating on March 3, others on March 4?

Holi Date 2026: The date of Holi 2026 has sparked confusion, with celebrations set to fall on two different days across India. While some states will observe the festival of colours on March 3, others will celebrate it on March 4, owing to a rare astronomical event that directly impacts Hindu ritual timings.

Holi is traditionally celebrated on Phalguna Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna. In 2026, however, a total lunar eclipse will occur on the evening of March 3, coinciding with Purnima. According to the Hindu calendar, eclipses trigger a sutak period, during which religious rituals are considered inauspicious.

This becomes significant for Holika Dahan, the ritual bonfire performed a day before Holi. Holika Dahan must take place after sunset during pradosh kaal, and only when neither bhadra nor sutak is in effect. Since the eclipse will be visible on March 3 evening in many parts of India, several regions have deemed that window unsuitable for the ritual.

Although the Purnima tithi begins on the evening of March 2 and ends on March 3, states have interpreted ritual suitability differently based on local eclipse visibility and traditional practice. As a result, Holika Dahan — and consequently Holi — will be observed on different dates.

States celebrating Holi on March 3 Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune)

Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat)

Rajasthan (Jaisalmer)

Karnataka (Mangaluru) States celebrating Holi on March 4 Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota)

Maharashtra (Nagpur)

Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysuru)

Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha Significance of the Holi festival Holi represents the victory of righteousness over evil and draws its meaning from the mythological story of Prahlad and Holika. As the legend goes, demon king Hiranyakashipu plotted to kill his son Prahlad for his deep devotion to Lord Vishnu. His sister Holika, who believed she was immune to fire, tricked the child into sitting with her on a burning pyre. The plan failed—Holika was reduced to ashes, while Prahlad emerged unscathed, protected by his faith. The tale concludes with Lord Vishnu taking the fierce form of Lord Narasimha to end Hiranyakashipu’s reign, reinforcing the belief that arrogance and injustice ultimately give way to devotion and truth.

When is Holika Dahan in 2026? Purnima tithi begins: 5:55 pm on 2 March 2026

Purnima tithi ends: 5:07 pm on 3 March 2026 Local panchangs and temple authorities are advising devotees to follow region-specific timings for Holika Dahan.

Why Holika Dahan matters Also known as Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil. The ritual commemorates the legend of Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, who was saved from fire while his aunt Holika perished despite her boon. The bonfire marks the destruction of arrogance and injustice, paving the way for the joyous colour-filled celebrations the next day.