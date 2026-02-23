Holi 2026 on 3 or 4 March? Clear the confusion around the date of festival of colours

One of the most auspicious and widely celebrated Hindu festival — Holi — is approaching. Preparations for the “festival of colours” are in full swing but many are concerned about exact festival date. Many a times confusion around the date of Holi festivities arises since celebrations start a night before Holi with Holika Dhahan (bonfire).To erase the confusion around Holi celebrations, we bring Drik Panchang's calendar dates.

Holi 2026 date The festival of Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, will be celebrated in March this year. Holi date changes every year and is determined by the Hindu calendar. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March while the auspicious muhurta will begin at 6:22 PM and conclude at 8:50 PM. This implies that Holi will be celebrated on 4 March, Wednesday.

Holi 2026 auspicious muhurat and puja time Bhadra Punchha - 1:25 AM to 2:35 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 2:35 AM to 4:30 AM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh without Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:55 PM on 2 March 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on 3 March 2026 Holika Dahan must be observed during Pradosh Kaal while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing and Bhadra is over, according to sacred Hindu texts. Notably, Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset. Suggesting the auspicious time to perform Holika Dahan, Drik Panchang states, “Bhadra prevails during first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails."

Significance of Holi festival Symbolising the triumph of good over evil, the festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika. According to mythology, the demon king Hiranyakashipu sought to kill his son Prahlad, who was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad’s evil aunt, Holika, deceived him into sitting with her on a blazing pyre. However, while Holika was consumed by the fire, Prahlad remained unharmed due to his unwavering faith. It is believed that Lord Vishnu later incarnated as Lord Narasimha to protect Prahlad and ultimately kill the tyrant Hiranyakashipu.

