Holi 2026: When is the festival of colours - March 3 or March 4?

The preparations for Holi, one of the most auspicious festivals among Hindus, has begun. With less than a month to go, devotees are curious about the festival date. Also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, Holi will be celebrated in March this year.

Since celebrations start a night before Holi with Holika Dhahan (bonfire), many a times confusion surrounds the date of Holi festivities.

Holi 2026 date According to Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated on 4 March, Wednesday. Holika Dahan auspicious muhurta will be observed between 6:22 PM and 8:50 PM on 3 March, Tuesday.

Holi 2026 auspicious time Bhadra Punchha - 1:25 AM to 2:35 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 2:35 AM to 4:30 AM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh without Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:55 PM on 2 March 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on 3 March 2026

According to sacred Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan should be observed during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. “Bhadra prevails during first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails,” Drik Panchang states.

Holi legend Symbolising victory of good over evil, the celebrations originate from the story of Prahlad and Holika. As per legends, demon King Hiranyakashipu tried to kill his son, Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad's evil aunt, Holika, tricked him into sitting on a pyre with her. Eventually, Holik was burnt while Prahlad survived. It is believed that Lord Vishnu appeared on the Earth in form of Lord Narasimha to protect Prahlada and to kill demon Hiranyakashipu.