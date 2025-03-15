In a shocking turn of events on the festival of colours, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad was shot by his friend for refusing to play Holi with him. The injured man allegedly declined to play colours with his friend because he had already bathed.

In a viral video, a drunk man can be seen waving his gun to take another shot at the injured man. Two other men tackle him and stop him from firing again. In a heated fight, the drunk man throws punches and kicks as the duo tries to hold him back.

A third person can be seen tending to the injured man, who is wincing in pain from the bullet wound in his leg.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “Yahi log festival ko bhi badnam kar rahe hai,” a user excalimed.

“Bura na mano Holi hai bol ke log logo ko koi bhi stupidity accept karne ka expect karte hai,” said another user.

“Ye kya hai bhai koi nahi khelega to goli mar dega. Police should take serious action against him,” a user said, demanding action against the attacker.

“Holi in India, where you don’t just dodge water balloons, but now also bullets,” a user quipped.

However, several netizens noticed a hilarious detail about the incident and were left speechless. “Even after taking a bullet, he’s still puffing on a cigarette. Hahaha, what a legend!” users highlighted.

This wasn't the only incident of hooliganism reported on Holi. Several attacks from drunk men, an acid attack and shootings were reported across the country.

In Telangana's Hyderabad, a temple accountant was attacked with a dangerous acid on Friday night. According to viral videos, Saidabad Bhu Lakshmimma Temple accountant sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person tossed acid on his face.

While in Haryana's Sonipat, BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour in a land dispute.