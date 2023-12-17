Holiday travel plan: Don't go to Goa, visit THESE 8 destinations to beat tourist trap this winter
Visit quieter beaches like Lakshadweep and Varkala instead of crowded Goa. These destinations offer water sports and pristine surroundings.
December is here and so is the holiday season. But that also means that all tourist spots are going to be crowded and unaffordable. So instead of going to touristy spots, visit these 8 destinations if you want to beat the tourist trap this winter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message