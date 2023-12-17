comScore
Holiday travel plan: Don't go to Goa, visit THESE 8 destinations to beat tourist trap this winter

Visit quieter beaches like Lakshadweep and Varkala instead of crowded Goa. These destinations offer water sports and pristine surroundings.

December is here and so is the holiday season. But that also means that all tourist spots are going to be crowded and unaffordable. So instead of going to touristy spots, visit these 8 destinations if you want to beat the tourist trap this winter. 

Lakshadweep and Varkala

If you want to beat the crowd, you can try quieter beaches like Lakshadweep and Varkala instead of visiting Goa. These are almost crowd-free and pristine.

Lakshadweep is an excellent destination if you want to try water sports like scuba diving, snorkeling or canoeing. Varkala in Kerala also offers similar adventures  

Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala

If you prefer a mix of hill stations and beaches, consider visiting Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala. In just four days, you can explore the tea estates in Munnar, the Mattupetty Dam, and the Alappuzha Lighthouse, as well as experience the backwaters of Kerala in a houseboat.

Shillong and Dawki in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, Shillong and Dawki offer a glimpse of nature at its best. With cascading rivers, natural bridges, and fluttering leaves, the landscape is mesmerizing. Popular places to visit include Cherrapunji, Barapani, Elephant Falls, Dawki Umngot River, Shillong Peak, and Nohkalikai Falls.

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes and striking forts. In January, the weather is warmer compared to other parts of North India. The Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haweli, and Salam Singh Ki Haweli are must-visit spots. Don't miss out on the adventures of desert safaris and camel safaris to make the most of your vacation in the Golden City.

Darjeeling in West Bengal

For snow lovers, Darjeeling in West Bengal will be an excellent destination to visit. Tiger Hill and Batasia Loop are popular attractions to visit while exploring this quaint hill station.

These destinations offer a wide range of experiences for travelers with different interests. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, these mini-cations provide a much-needed break from the daily grind.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Published: 17 Dec 2023, 02:04 PM IST
