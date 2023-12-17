December is here and so is the holiday season. But that also means that all tourist spots are going to be crowded and unaffordable. So instead of going to touristy spots, visit these 8 destinations if you want to beat the tourist trap this winter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshadweep and Varkala If you want to beat the crowd, you can try quieter beaches like Lakshadweep and Varkala instead of visiting Goa. These are almost crowd-free and pristine.

Lakshadweep is an excellent destination if you want to try water sports like scuba diving, snorkeling or canoeing. Varkala in Kerala also offers similar adventures

Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala If you prefer a mix of hill stations and beaches, consider visiting Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala. In just four days, you can explore the tea estates in Munnar, the Mattupetty Dam, and the Alappuzha Lighthouse, as well as experience the backwaters of Kerala in a houseboat.

Shillong and Dawki in Meghalaya In Meghalaya, Shillong and Dawki offer a glimpse of nature at its best. With cascading rivers, natural bridges, and fluttering leaves, the landscape is mesmerizing. Popular places to visit include Cherrapunji, Barapani, Elephant Falls, Dawki Umngot River, Shillong Peak, and Nohkalikai Falls.

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes and striking forts. In January, the weather is warmer compared to other parts of North India. The Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haweli, and Salam Singh Ki Haweli are must-visit spots. Don't miss out on the adventures of desert safaris and camel safaris to make the most of your vacation in the Golden City.

Darjeeling in West Bengal For snow lovers, Darjeeling in West Bengal will be an excellent destination to visit. Tiger Hill and Batasia Loop are popular attractions to visit while exploring this quaint hill station.

These destinations offer a wide range of experiences for travelers with different interests. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, these mini-cations provide a much-needed break from the daily grind.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

