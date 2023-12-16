Holiday travel plans: 5 destinations to make solo trips during winters
Thailand and Vietnam offer safety, affordability, and beautiful landscapes. Singapore is a safe haven for solo travelers, while Brazil's vibrant culture and stunning beaches attract adventurers.
The thought of solo travel might be daunting at first, but once you master the courage to take a trip on your own it can be one of the most liberating experiences of your life. Now, with the holiday season coming, it is the best opportunity to travel solo! Here are the top five destinations that you can explore.