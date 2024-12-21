iThe holiday season has arrived, and those who are looking for perfect gateways to enjoy winter vacations can visit India's most popular snowfall destinations in 2024. For a memorable vacation with friends and family, here is a list of top winter destinations in India.

Top winter destinations in India to enjoy snowfall Many people who live in plain or low-altitude areas aim to enjoy snowfall once in their lifetime. Many people also aspire to play with friends and family in the snow. Here are five top winter destinations in India where you can enjoy snowfall.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh Manali is one of Himachal Pradesh's most iconic snowfall destinations. Many people visit Manali during the winter season, especially in December, to enjoy the perfect snowfall. In December, the temperature can drop to as low as -6 degrees Celsius.

Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir Located in Jammu and Kashmir, Sonamarg, is another gem where the snowfall makes the place similar to heaven. People can experience snowfall in the region from November and can visit to the place by bus or train. They can enjoy frozen lakes and even try snowboarding and other games.

Auli, Uttarakhand Those who haven't visited Uttarakhand yet can visit Auli to enjoy this season's snowfall. The hill station in Uttarakhand will not only provide a stunning snowfall view but also give an opportunity to enjoy snow sports like skiing. Auli offers some seriously awesome slopes and scenic views of forest, high peaks, etc.

Leh, Ladakh Travelling to Leh Ladakh will be a perfect escape from the hustle-bustle of our daily lives. The place provides a mesmerising winter wonderland as snow blankets its stunning landscapes. While certain regions of Ladakh close during the harsh winter months, the areas around Leh remain accessible, offering travelers a unique glimpse into this snowy paradise.

From December to February, Ladakh's pristine beauty is unparalleled. The frozen landscapes, with temperatures plunging well below freezing, create an ethereal atmosphere that feels like stepping into another world.