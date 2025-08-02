Holidays in August 2025: Major festivals and celebrations this month; Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Navroz and more

Some of the major Indian festivals and celebrations will be held in August 2025. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Nag Panchami: August 4 (Monday) Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival during the monsoon. People worship snakes, mainly cobras, as divine protectors.

Devotees offer milk, sweets, and prayers to snake idols or live snakes. The festival is linked to stories from the Mahabharata and Shree Krishna.

Jhulan Purnima: August 8 (Friday) Jhulan Purnima is a joyful festival celebrating the love of Krishna and Radha. It is marked by swinging rituals that symbolise the cycle of time. It is observed mainly in West Bengal and Odisha.

Devotees decorate swings, sing bhajans and join in prayers. The festival promotes unity, devotion and cultural bonding.

Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi): August 9 (Saturday) Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their wellbeing. In return, brothers give gifts and promise lifelong support.

The festival now includes cousins, friends and even community helpers. In 1905, during Bengal’s partition, Rabindranath Tagore used Raksha Bandhan to promote Hindu-Muslim brotherhood against the British divide-and-rule policy.

Independence Day: August 15 (Friday) Independence Day marks India’s freedom from British rule in 1947. It reminds us of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the birth of India as a free, democratic nation.

The day unites people of all backgrounds. Flag hoisting, cultural events and patriotic songs inspire responsibility towards the nation.

Parsi New Year (Navroz): August 15 (Friday) Navroz, the Parsi New Year, means “new day” and marks a fresh start for the Parsi community in India. It stands for renewal, hope and spiritual reflection.

Families wear new clothes, pray at fire temples and enjoy traditional food together. People visit relatives, exchange sweets, give to charity and honour their rich Zoroastrian culture.

Janmashtami: August 16 (Saturday) Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Shree Krishna, believed to be the eighth form of Vishnu. Devotees fast, sing bhajans and pray through the night.

At midnight, baby Krishna’s idol is placed in a cradle. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. It includes cultural events like Dahi Handi and Rasa Lila.

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27 (Wednesday) Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating Shree Ganesha’s birth. He is known as the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom, success and new beginnings.

People worship Ganesha with sweets like modak, songs, prayers and decorated idols. The festival ends with idol immersion. It brings all Indian communities together and symbolises cultural unity.

Onam: August 26 (Tuesday) Onam is Kerala’s biggest harvest festival, starting on August 26 this year and ending on September 5. It marks the return of King Mahabali, a kind ruler from mythology. People believe his rule brought peace and equality.

Onam also welcomes the harvest season with joy. The festival includes boat races, floral art, folk dances and big feasts.

Other celebrations August 2025 will see many regional and cultural festivals as well. Friendship Day (August 3) is popular among youth and students. Tendong Lho Rum Faat (August 8) in Sikkim honours a hill that saved lives.

Manipur observes Patriots Day (August 13) for its freedom fighters. Hartalika Teej (August 26) is when women pray for marital happiness. It is especially celebrated in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Sikkim.

