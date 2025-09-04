Hollow Knight: Silksong release leads to crashing of Steam, Switch eShop and more

Hollow Knight: Silksong, developed by Team Cherry, was finally released today, September 4, amid widespread anticipation about the Metroidvania video game. After thousands of gamers rushed to download and purchase the game, several digital storefronts, including Steam, Switch eShop, PSN, and Xbox, crashed, according to Games Radar.

Hollow Knight: Silksong release crashes storefronts Following Hollow Knight: Silksong's release on Steam, users experienced several issues. With more than 36 million people online, Steam’s status page said the digital storefront was running “very slow”. At the same time, users lost access to the community and Web API. The picture was also identical for the Switch eShop. Many of the gamers voiced their frustration on X, formerly called Twitter.

A user took to X to report that Hollow Knight: Silksong just “crashed the Steam store”. They said there were “100,000 players within 30 minutes” of the game’s release on the digital storefront. Meanwhile, a user was served a “We were unable to service your request. Please try again later” notice every time they tried to purchase the game on Steam.

Another one said this was the first time that a game had crashed Steam, Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop “ALL AT THE SAME TIME”. In a similar tone, a user said this was the first time they had witnessed a “game release crash” on Steam.

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong about? In Hollow Knight: Silksong, players control a character named Hornet, who is described as “princess-protector of Hallownes”. Hornet has been captured and brought to an “unfamiliar land” where he has to “battle foes” and solve several mysteries, as per the game’s description. Hornet, in her quest for the truth behind her capture, makes friends with “surprising strangers” and discovers “shocking secrets”.

FAQs Who developed Hollow Knight: Silksong? Australian independent developer Team Cherry has developed and published Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to which game? Hollow Knight: Silksong is the sequel to Hollow Knight (2017).