Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island star Paul Danan passes away at 46

Livemint

Paul Danan, known for his role in Hollyoaks, has passed away at 46. He was a notable figure in reality TV, participating in shows like Celebrity Big Brother.

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan. Photo: PA Media

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan has been described as a “beacon of light" after his death aged 46. The actor played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

He had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with being in possession of several bags of cocaine and a “quantity" of cannabis, according to court documents. He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year in Warrington, Cheshire.

