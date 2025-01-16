Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island star Paul Danan passes away at 46

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan has been described as a “beacon of light" after his death aged 46. The actor played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

He had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with being in possession of several bags of cocaine and a “quantity" of cannabis, according to court documents. He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year in Warrington, Cheshire.