Business News/ News / Trends/  Hollywood actor George Clooney to have ‘intimate dinner’ with highest bidder of charity auction

Hollywood actor George Clooney to have ‘intimate dinner’ with highest bidder of charity auction

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

George Clooney is auctioning an evening in New York City with him for charity. The winner will enjoy a private dinner and cocktail with Clooney, supporting the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Hollywood actor George Clooney to have ‘intimate dinner’ with highest bidder INA FASSBENDER/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

George Clooney is auctioning an evening in New York City with him for charity. The Hollywood actor will offer a night out as part of an event called "A Good Evening with George Clooney", where one winner will get to have an “intimate dinner" with him on September 26.

The 63-year-old is doing it for the Clooney Foundation for Justice. The winning bid will get a chance to be with Clooney for a “private cocktail before dinner" where they can “take photos and enjoy a private, intimate dinner and Q&A".

The Clooney Foundation for Justice is known for its work defending human rights. The foundation runs various initiatives focused on supporting the most vulnerable groups globally, including efforts like TrialWatch, Waging Justice for Women and The Docket. Its mission centres on promoting justice for those in need.

Charitybuzz, the event host, emphasises that this meeting is meant to be a private and respectful evening. Attendees should not use the occasion for business or networking purposes.

Any inappropriate or disrespectful behaviour could result in the guest's removal from the dinner. The event will be small, with only about 25 people in attendance.

As per the New York Post, the bidding began at $10,000 and reached $31,000. The charity aimed to raise $60,000 for the evening with Clooney. While writing this article, the bidding lot is closed.

George Clooney on Quentin Tarantino

Clooney, during an interview with GQ, expressed frustration about director Quentin Tarantino’s comments about the actor’s career.

“Quentin said some sh*t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, “Well, what about George?" He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, “Name me a movie since the millennium." And I was like, “Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f*cking career," Clooney told the publication.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
