In Hollywood, 2024 was ruled by remakes, sequels, and franchises; each of the top 10 highest-grossing American movies fell into one of these categories.

However, there was one sequel that enjoyed the glory of being the number one movie at the box office but was not destined for a happy ending despite the buzz it had pre-release.

It's Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux!

Joker 2 or “Joker: Folie à Deux”, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga and directed by Todd Phillips, which cost at least twice as much to produce as the first film, at $200 million—$190 million, was among the highly anticipated movies this year mainly due to the massive business the previous film had done by earning $1 billion at the box office.

According to The Guardian, the sequel received additional marketing and publicity input and needed over $400 million ( ₹3,407 crore) to break even.

The 2019 movie that had once won Phoenix the Oscar for best actor crashed with its sequel, which received negative reviews right after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Internationally, it managed to earn just $206 million, less than a fifth of what Part 1 had earned five years ago. Variety put Joker 2's box office losses in the $150-200 million ( ₹1,703 crore) range.

For a better understanding of how badly Joker: Folie à Deux performed at the box office, check these numbers:

Phillips' sequel saw a dramatic 81% drop in earnings in the second weekend. So much so, that it lost to an indie horror film, Terrifier 3, made on a budget of just $2 million. By the third weekend, the DC film had dropped out of the top five grossers of the week.