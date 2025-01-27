Hollywood’s slimming secret: The Ozempic trend – Here’s what experts really think

  • The rise of ultra-thin bodies in Hollywood, fueled by the popularity of weight loss medications, marks a dramatic shift in beauty standards. The trend may be catching on among the stars.

Published27 Jan 2025, 02:47 AM IST
In Hollywood, weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are reshaping the red carpet, with stars opting for an ultra-thin look. Dr. Michael Hakimi notes a shift toward sizes 0-2, even among those once known for fuller figures. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)

The surge in popularity of weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro has taken over Hollywood, with celebrities turning to these drugs to achieve and maintain a slender figure, according to a report.

Industry insiders, as highlighted by Page Six, suggest that the days of curvier bodies on the red carpet are fading, making way for an ultra-thin, "bobblehead" aesthetic reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s.

A major shift in body trends

Dr. Michael Hakimi, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, explained that in recent years, celebrities typically ranged in sizes 2 to 8. However, that range has now shifted toward sizes 0 and 2, even for those previously known for fuller figures.

“Now,” Hakimi said, “we’re seeing between a 0 and Size 2—even from the people we’re used to seeing with fuller figures.”

The rise of GLP-1 "parties"

As weight-loss medications gain traction, a new trend has emerged: the “GLP-1 party.” At these exclusive gatherings, affluent hosts hire nurse prescribers to introduce their guests to the medications and help them obtain prescriptions. Hakimi compared these parties to Botox gatherings, remarking, “I hear it’s becoming as prevalent as Botox parties.”

Many celebrities, regardless of their past weight struggles, are reportedly joining the trend.

Micro-dose for hunger control

Dr. Jennifer Levine, a New York-based plastic surgeon, told Page Six that even those who are already very thin are opting for micro-doses of Ozempic to maintain their weight without the constant feeling of hunger.

“Even really skinny people like to be on Ozempic, especially these people in Hollywood because they don’t get hungry,” Levine explained. “It makes them less hungry. Even people that are super, super thin might be on micro doses because they’re able to maintain their weight and don’t feel like they’re starving themselves.”

Facelifts over fillers for celebrities

While the use of GLP-1 medications is reshaping bodies, it’s also impacting facial aesthetics. Dr. Daniel Barrett, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, pointed out, according to the report, that weight loss can cause skin laxity, which cannot be properly addressed with fillers alone. “If you try to fix laxity with fillers, you’d have to overfill the face, which would create an unnatural look that appears really strange,” Barrett said.

Facelifts are becoming a preferred option among celebrities, especially those in their 40s and 50s. These procedures, which can cost anywhere from $10,000 to over $100,000, are seen as a more long-lasting solution, the report stated.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 02:47 AM IST
