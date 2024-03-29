Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter: What is the story of Jesus
The week begins with Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem and it continues with Holy Thursday also called the Last Supper, his crucifixion on Good Friday which is also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, and culminates in Easter Sunday, which marks his resurrection
The Christian community across the globe is observing the holy week or Passion Week--one of the most important periods in the Christian calendar. The period is a sequence of eight days that provides an opportunity for the community to reflect on the transformation of humanity brought about by the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.