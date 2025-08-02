'Home Alone' vibes? Spanish couple ditches 10-year-old at airport, leaves for vacation. Here's what happened

In a bizarre incident at a Spanish airport, an unnamed couple allegedly left their 10-year-old son behind and boarded a flight for their vacation – a scene straight out of Home Alone, according to a report by The New York Post.

After reaching the airport, the couple realized that they didn’t have the required travel documents for their kid so they decided to leave him behind at the airport terminal and continue with their vacation plans, said the media report.

Airport staff calls it "completely surreal" The incident was reported in a TikTok video by a woman, Lilian, an air-operations coordinator at the unidentified airport. She described the incident as "completely surreal".

However, her claims could not be verified.

According to the New York Post report, Lilian said in Spanish in the clip, “[The kid] told [police] that his parents were on the plane, on their way to their home country for vacation.”

“The explanation given to [the authorities] was that the child was traveling with an expired passport from Spain, and needed a travel visa.”

“Since he didn’t have a visa, they left the kid in the terminal and called a relative to pick him up.”

“I didn’t see it as normal.”

“The police didn’t see it as normal either.”

According to Lilian, the police were informed and the parents’ luggage was removed from the plane.

The couple was then escorted to the on-site police station for questioning.

The incident sparked outrage and drew comparisons to other such instances of children being left at airports and train terminals.

In 2018, a couple in Germany forgot their five-year-old daughter at Stuttgart Airport in Berlin. Both the parents claimed that they each had thought the other parent had taken charge of the girl.

In May this year, an unattended two-year-old child was swept away on a luggage conveyor belt at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.