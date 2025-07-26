Homeless in a shelter: Indian student in US left with no money, no documents: ‘Just want to get home’

An Indian student, identified as A on Reddit, seeks urgent help. His family abandoned him, and his brother abused him physically and mentally.

The poster from Arkansas escaped but is now homeless in a shelter. At the same time, he claims to have lost his passport. Despite filing a police report and repeatedly contacting the Indian Consulate in Houston, he says he has received no response.

“I have no money, no documents, and no way to leave the country legally unless the Indian consulate helps me. I’ve also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, submitted a complaint on Madad, and even involved my university’s international office—but still no action,” the user wrote.

The Reddit user urgently requests guidance to return home with dignity safely.

Also Read | Studying in Canada just got costlier: Ottawa tightens financial bar

“If anyone here knows how I can get help from: • Indian consular officials • Human rights groups • Journalists • Indian community organisations • Immigration lawyers • NGOs I would be grateful for any direction or support. I just want to get home safely and with my dignity,” the Reddit user added.

Social media rushes to help Reddit users advised him while trying to guide him through the right routes.

“If you are a student or were a student, reach out to the international student services, they can help with a few immediate resources while you get the emergency certificate to fly back home… I'm so sorry that you're in this situation. I hope things become better for you soon,” one of them wrote.

Also Read | Indian student shares hostel tour from China, internet impressed

“I’m so sorry for your condition. Please start a GoFundMe. Attaching all your documents. Save any and all documents that you have in hand. Including your mark cards from India. See if there’s a social worker based out of Houston that might be able to consider your plea in the embassy,” wrote another user.

Another user suggested, “Contact your local mosque. They should have the resources to help you. They might even be able to put you in touch with a lawyer.”