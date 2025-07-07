Homeowner could not find missing wallet due to bizzare optical illusion. Can you spot it?

A Reddit user has revealed that their relative searched high and low for a missing wallet for two days due to a bizarre optical illusion that perfectly blended the item into the background.

The photo generated much buzz and other users began reacting to how easy or difficult it was to spot, in the ‘mildly infuriating’ subreddit.

The photo post had a simple title: ‘Relative lost their wallet. Spent two days looking for it’, and revealed what another user called a “perfectly midly infuriating” hidden wallet.

At time of writing, the post had around 27,000 votes and 40 comments discussing the photo. See below, how quickly can you spot the wallet?

Can you spot the “hidden” wallet in the below picture?

Relative lost their wallet. Spent two days looking for it.

Social media reactions: ‘Landed perfectly! can't be real… hiding in plain sight’ One user remarked at the camouflage, saying: “Landed so perfectly on that black square! (sic)”, while a user said, “The definition of hiding in plain sight (sic)”, and another added, “I found it in about 4 seconds!!! Sorry op! That is a perfectly mildly infuriating placement for a black wallet. (sic)”

One user also joked about the “power of the internet”, saying, “They should’ve come here first, it only took the internet 2 minutes. (sic)”

Other suggested other similar subreddits that might also be interested in the post: ““Accidental camouflage” is the subreddit you’ll get da upvotes (sic)” and “I think the best one is FindTheSniper (sic)”.

Some others were sceptical, but amused nonetheless, commenting: “This cant be real lmao (sic)” and “Haha right? Everyone using the bathroom completely unaware of the 3D object on the black tile? For 2 days?!! Lmao (sic)”, also the sarcastic: “Yeah you totally didn’t pose it for a picture (sic)”.