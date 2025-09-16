Honorary doctorate degree online: Is it same as PhD? Beware of fake universities; check how to verify if it’s legitimate

You may have seen online ads where overseas universities are offering “honorary doctorate” degrees. Some of the people you know may even have received one. If you’re tempted as well, this guide is for you.

To check if a program is genuine, first look for accreditation. A valid degree must be offered by an institution approved by a recognised accrediting body.

Next, research the university’s reputation as the value of an online doctorate depends on where it comes from. Think about career goals. An online doctorate may help in industry jobs, but traditional PhDs are usually preferred for teaching or research positions in universities.

The subject area also matters. Courses like software engineering work well online. But, lab-based subjects may not. Check outcomes of past graduates on platforms like LinkedIn to see the real-world benefits.

How to check if a university is legitimate To check if a university is genuine and accredited, the first step is to confirm its accreditation status. Every country has its own authorised body.

In the US, this is CHEA or the U.S. Department of Education. In the UK, universities are recognised by the QAA. it is UGC or AICTE in India. Most countries have government or independent websites where you can search and verify the university’s name.

Official domains are also a sign of legitimacy. The “.edu” domain in the US is only for accredited degree-granting institutions, managed by EDUCAUSE.

In the UK, “.ac.uk” is used while India has “.edu.in” and Singapore uses “.edu.sg”. These domains are usually controlled by educational authorities.

An illegitimate university may use a geographical Top-Level Domain (TLD), such as “.us”, “.uk” or “.in”.

However, not every “.edu” domain is trustworthy. Some may be misused or old ones kept without current recognition. Hence, it is always important to check both accreditation status and official recognition before trusting an institution.

Other things to check To check if a university is genuine, see if it is part of global groups like IAU or ACU. Verify its contact details. Also, check if it has a physical campus.

Research its reputation, faculty and rankings. Watch out for diploma mills promising fast, easy degrees without accreditation. Confirm recognition with employers or professional bodies before enrolling.

Honoris causa vs PhD Some universities offer honoris causa in the name of honorary doctorates. It’s a Latin phrase that means "for the sake of honour". It is an honorary doctorate given to people for their contributions, without exams or research.

In contrast, a PhD requires years of hard work, study and research. Only a PhD provides recognised academic qualifications and career opportunities in research or teaching. You can use “Doctor” or “Dr” before your name only if you have a PhD.

A PhD degree demands extensive coursework and comprehensive exams. One must complete a thesis or dissertation based on original research.