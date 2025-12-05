‘Hope placed on record’: Celina Jaitly shares emotional note after Delhi HC steps in to help contact detained brother

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional update after a landmark order by the Delhi High Court directing the MEA to help her contact her brother — Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd. Major) — who has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. The order asks the MEA to appoint a nodal officer and use any practical channels, including the TAMM app, to enable communication between siblings.

What Celina wrote Posting a family photo on social media, Celina wrote:

“Ma & Pa… I’m doing my best! I haven’t spoken to Vikrant in 15 months. Today, hope was placed on record… Thank you, Universe!!”

Her petition had demanded access and legal representation for her brother, whom she says was “abducted and detained” in the UAE on September 6, 2024. The MEA has reportedly filed its status report and appointed a nodal officer to coordinate with her for access. While she still hasn’t been able to speak to Vikrant, the court was informed that’s the government’s aim.

Celina added that she is “grateful to the Additional Solicitor General, the Court, and everyone who recognised our family’s four generations of service to the Indian Armed Forces.” She asked media to direct further queries to her legal counsel and said the next hearing is scheduled for December 23.

What the Court Ordered The hearing on December 4, 2025, led to a directive from Justice Sachin Datta directing the MEA to ensure Celina is able to contact her brother. The ministry must designate a nodal officer, liaise with UAE authorities or consular contacts, and use available communication platforms — including the TAMM app — to make that happen.

The court emphasised maintaining regular updates to the family, and the next hearing is set for December 23, 2025.

Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, a retired Indian Army major, has reportedly been detained in the UAE since September 2024. Celina’s petition alleged he was “abducted and detained”.

The family says they have had no communication with him for 15 months — no phone calls, no video chats, and none of the basic updates typically expected during detention.