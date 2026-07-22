'Hope you won't justify NEET leak': Internet reacts to Sridhar Vembu's CJP protest post

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a heated debate on social media. He claims Delhi protesters aim to plunge India into chaos.

According to Vembu, the students’ “agenda” deliberately seeks to halt national progress. He alleges that the movement is aided by anti-India forces.

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“One thing is clear: the Delhi protesters want to plunge India into chaos and stop the nation's progress. We must defeat this malicious agenda, which is aided and abetted by powers that want to destroy India,” he wrote.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Sridhar Vembu's perspective on the protests in Delhi? ⌵ Sridhar Vembu claims that the Delhi protesters are attempting to plunge India into chaos and halt national progress, alleging that their agenda is supported by anti-India forces. 2 Why did Vembu criticize the protesters' actions? ⌵ Vembu criticized the protesters for their perceived intent to disrupt national progress and called for the defeat of their agenda, which he believes is malicious and politically motivated. 3 How have social media users reacted to Vembu's comments on the protests? ⌵ Social media users have reacted strongly, with many questioning Vembu's characterization of the protests and suggesting that he does not understand the struggles of common people. 4 Should the government take responsibility for the issues raised by protesting students? ⌵ Many users argue that accountability from the government is necessary and that issues should not be sidelined until elections, indicating a need for immediate action. 5 What role has social media played in the support for the student protests? ⌵ Social media has facilitated widespread support for the student protests, with users organizing food deliveries to protesters and sharing their perspectives on the situation.

“We have a vibrant democracy, and elections are the proper way to express our collective judgment,” he added.

Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations amid security measures

Vembu’s tweet came while quoting S Gurumurthy's earlier post about the CJP. The social commentator called the CJP a “fake cover for anarchists”.

He claimed the protest wasn't spontaneous but carefully preplanned. Gurumurthy argued that political crowds only joined during Parliament's opening. “It should be crushed with (an) iron hand,” he said.

Vembu's remarks triggered a wave of strong reactions online. Many users directly challenged his characterisation of the protests. One user argued that students weren't stopping national progress.

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Another accused him of prioritising survival mode over improving democracy. Some questioned his privilege, citing his wealth and political connections. One user called it a fight between the "haves" and "have-nots".

“It is easy to say for you as you have everything in life- wealth, political connection, a comfortable life, the option to leave India if you think so. What the common people of India have is nothing. This is a fight between Haves & Haves-not! So, your stand is quite understandable,” the user wrote.

Others criticised the government's handling of the underlying issues raised. Users questioned why India must wait for elections to demand accountability.

“With one resignation, everything will go away. How is asking for accountability stopping progress?” commented one user.

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One user asked why authorities showed such reluctance towards dialogue. Another argued that youth were essentially forced into street protests. Another user warned that failing education would eventually hurt companies.

“Capitalists funding politicians are the root cause of corruption and unaccountability. Because why be accountable, you will anyway fund them. People only blame politicians, but capitalists hide laughing behind,” replied another user.

'Hope you won't justify NEET leak' “Govt should make this protest ease just ask Dharmendra Pradhan to resign at least. Hope you won't justify NEET leakage and stuff,” commented one user.

Some supporters, however, echoed concerns about biased social media narratives. One person claimed celebrities were lending false credibility to protesters.

Others accused certain participants of spreading misinformation without solid evidence.

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Also Read | Jantar Mantar: People around India send food online for protesting students

“Sridhar, look at this anti-national father who is there to celebrate his son’s death. I am sure you are referring to such anti-nationals,” wrote one user.

Elsewhere, users urged Vembu to reconsider his stance more carefully. One supporter warned that Vembu's political comments risked damaging Zoho's reputation.

“As per democracy, anyone can protest; you could have given your voice to the students who committed suicide or to the students who were assaulted during the lathi charge,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “Show some spine, don't be a boot-licker. Go and see how people are spontaneously distributing food for the protesters.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.