‘Horror film’ about arranged marriage: Women react to Sanya Malhotra’s latest movie on ZEE5

Sanya Malhotra’s latest movie, Mrs., premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 on February 7. The movie explores marriage, relationships and societal expectations after an arranged marriage.

Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs. is a Hindi adaptation of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Malhotra plays an Indian housewife whose life changes after she marries into a male-dominated household.

The film sheds light on gender disparities in society and highlights the struggles of a talented dancer forced to conform to traditional roles after marriage.

Women have shared their thoughts on the Bollywood movie. Many of them shared having similar experiences after marriage. Let’s take a look at some of the comments posted on a Reddit thread.

Women react to Mrs. movie “Why did no one tell me this movie was horror? Shit sent me to a spiral half way down, had to close my laptop.”

“I'm scared to even watch the trailer. I was married to a family like this. Bas pura din khane ke baare mein socho (They though of food all day). That was their lifestyle literally.”

“I was so angry the whole time at them like aaaaaaah i am gonna slap some shit out of these men and the women who just agree and accept.”

“Good film. Sanya was so sweet that she made me blush and that baap beta duo were so annoying and evil, just shows how well everyone did.”

“I have been seeing the dining table clip and I am not able to finish watching the clip, it somehow triggers me even as a guy. It's very disturbing for me, idk why. I have not experienced this in real life, I mean the women I have in my life, so I am not able to pin point where the trigger stems from.”

“Watched it! Was seething in anger!”