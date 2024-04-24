In her memoir ‘Rebel Rising’ Australian actress Rebel Wilson alleged that a minor royal who was ‘15th or 20th in line to the throne’, invited her to the 'drug-fuelled orgy' at a billionaire ranch in Los Angeles in 2014.

Rebel Wilson has alleged that a member of the British royal family invited her to a "drug-fuelled orgy" at a US tech billionaire's home, the Telegraph reported.

Sharing details in her memoir 'Rebel Rising', the Australian actress claimed the royal in question was "15th or 20th in line to the throne", adding that the party happened in 2014.

"I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire's party – the guy who invited me, who's like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, 'We need more girls'," Wilson wrote. She added that the house was a rented medieval theme ranch "just outside Los Angeles".

About the British Royal Wilson said she saw the minor royal "flounder around", adding that as the party progressed around 2 am "a guy" came out with a large tray with what looked like "candy" piled onto it.

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly [MDMA],’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’"

She added: "Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY! Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can."

Wilson further claims the party was a "vibe" and "insane".

"... (I wore a) buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat. It was a vibe ... The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool … The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight," she added.

Allegations Against Sacha Baron Cohen Wilson also has a chapter called 'Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A–holes', where she planned to detail allegations about the Borat actor's behaviours on the sets of a movie they co-starred, the report said. A page of allegations was redacted following Baron Cohen's denial via his lawyers to publisher HarperCollins, it added.

The 44-year-old actress said working with Baron Cohen on The Brothers Grimsby was "the worst experience of my professional life."

Writing about a shoot in Cape Town, Wilson said: “What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can’t be printed here due to peculiarities of the law in England and Wales."

