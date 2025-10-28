Horse worth ₹15 crore: Shahbaz, Marwari stallion at Pushkar Cattle Fair, stuns visitors | Watch

At the famous Pushkar Cattle Fair in Ajmer, a horse named Shahbaz from Chandigarh became the centre of attraction. The two-and-a-half-year-old Marwari stallion is valued at ₹15 crore, according to ANI.

Visitors and traders from across India gathered to see the majestic horse. Many of them even queued up to take selfies. Gill also mentioned receiving offers up to ₹9 crore. However, he insisted that the horse was worth much more.

With his shiny coat, tall frame and royal demeanour, Shahbaz has become a sensation at the Pushkar Cattle Fair in Ajmer. It is known for showcasing India’s best livestock and equestrian excellence.

The horse, which comes from a champion bloodline, has already won several shows. His owner, Gary Gill, has revealed that Shahbaz’s breeding fee was ₹2 lakh.

More champions at Pushkar Cattle Fair At the Pushkar Cattle Fair, a buffalo named Anmol from Rajasthan also drew major attention for his royal lifestyle. It is worth ₹23 crore.

According to his owner, Anmol is treated like a king. He enjoys a diet of milk, desi ghee and dry fruits every day. Visitors joked that his meals rival those of a five-star guest.

Alongside him, another star attraction was Badal, a stallion valued at ₹11 crore. Known for fathering 285 colts, Badal’s owner proudly refused to sell him despite several lucrative offers.

Highest breeding fees in 2025 While Shahbaz’s covering fee is ₹2 lakh, it is in no way close to the top stallions in the world. Elite horse breeding commands jaw-dropping figures in 2025, according to Thoroughbred Racing.

Topping the global list are Dubawi and Frankel, both based in England. Each of them commands £350,000 ( ₹4.11 crore) per covering. They have a track record of producing champions.

Close behind is Wootton Bassett, standing at Coolmore Stud in Ireland, with a fee of €300,000 ( ₹3.08 crore). Sea The Stars, another Irish stallion, follows at €250,000 ( ₹2.57 crore).