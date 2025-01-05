IND vs AUS BGT: A shocking video from the stands during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The video, posted on X by the account name auspill, showed group of Australian fans chanting racially insensitive taunts towards Indian supporters in the stands. In the footage, they can be heard chanting "Where’s your visa?" while pointing at the Indian spectators.

Watch viral video

Reactions on the viral video A viral video sparked anger on social media, with many users sharing strong opinions. Some expressed frustration with Australia's behavior, calling it embarrassing and criticising the hospitality shown in the video.

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 highlights One user slammed and said, “Australia didn’t exist until Europeans created it. We are native.”

Another added, “Australia was an empty landmass with nothing until the white man came and founded Australia, created a civilisation and functioning society which was done by Europeans for Europeans”

One user passed a sarcastic comment saying, “There’s hope for the youth and our future”

One user also joked as video showed some Indians joining the Australian fans, “Why are there Indians joining in on the chant ahahaha”

Another user slammed, “Europeans(actually Central Asians) calling Indians as foreigners. The inferiority is deep rooted. YOU need Indians. It is YOUR government. Try kicking all out and you'll see yourself falling down within 5 minutes.”

“They might be there just to watch the game for all you know. Australians are just embarassing,” another added.

“Hospitality at its best,” another added.

IND vs AUS BGT series Australia broke the 10-year-long hiatus and successfully reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after conquering India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and thumping its authority in the fierce rivalry with a 3-1 series win. The six-wicket defeat ended India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final for the third successive time.