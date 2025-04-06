Hot yoga teacher loses job after not allowing student to drink water, later says ’it wasn’t a royal command’

A hot yoga instructor in the US has been fired after reprimanding a student for drinking water too soon during a session. Roma Abdesselam, a 29-year-old influencer, shared the incident on social media, explaining that she was attending a class at Bode Studio in New York City when she felt thirsty and attempted to take a sip of water.

As she broke her yoga pose and reached for her water bottle, the instructor, identified only as Irena, intervened. According to Abdesselam, Irena publicly singled her out and berated her in front of the entire class.

"Is this normal?" Abdesselam asked in the video, adding: "I was in the class and I went to go get a sip of my water from my mat and the instructor bullies me, calls me out in front of everyone and is like, 'It's not time to drink water. I'll let you know when it's time to drink water. You drink water when I want you to drink water.'"

Lobo Plamondon confirmed that the instructor is no longer employed at the studio. While Abdesselam didn’t specifically seek the teacher’s dismissal, she remains unconvinced by the instructor’s explanation.

"Just because it's always how something's been done doesn't mean that it needs to continue being done," she said.

Reacting to the video, Bode NYC founder Jen Lobo Plamondon said the instructor no longer worked with them as their behavior did not align with the studio's standards..

In response to the accusation, Irena clarified that she did not forbid Abdesselam from drinking water but merely requested that she "please try to refrain" until the designated time.

"I thought it was innocently said," she told the New York Times. "It was my invitation, not an order, not a royal command."

"You are seeing in this new era, young people are having a very hard time to be told what to do," she added.