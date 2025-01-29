Hotel prices in Bengaluru surged nearly 25 to 30 per cent for the upcoming month as the city is set to witness India's largest aviation show, Aero India 2025, and an investment fair, Invest Karnataka, according to a Hindustan Times report on Wednesday, January 29.

“With an influx of national and international visitors, the hospitality sector is poised to experience a surge in demand, benefiting hotels, serviced apartments, and related services,” Amar Mysore, President of CREDAI Bengaluru, told the news portal.

The Aero India 2025 show is poised to increase hotel bookings in the Northern Bengaluru region. Areas like Hebbal and central business districts (CBD) with 5-star hotels are set to witness high demand, according to PC Rao, president of the Bengaluru Hotel Association, cited in the news report.

Most of the hotels in the CBD area or the northern region of the city are experiencing more than 15 to 20 per cent surgery in dynamic pricing, and the prices are expected to increase 50 per cent closer to the Aero India dates, Rao told the news portal.

DoubleTree Whitefield by Kalyani Hospitality is witnessing a steady increase in bookings, with the current hotel occupancy at 50 per cent, according to the report.

“This surge in demand highlights the role that large-scale events like the Aero Show play in bolstering the hospitality industry,” said Priyanka Raju, Director of Kalyani Developers, highlighting that the company expects the occupancy to reach 90 per cent in this period, reporting the news portal.

The report also cited JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, which has limited hotel rooms available in for its property located on Vittal Mallya Road.

Also Read | Cigarettes After Sex cancels Bengaluru concert at the last minute. Know why

Aero India 2025 Aero India 2025 will be hosted at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This airshow is part of the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production.

The airshow is scheduled to be held between February 10 and February 15, 2025, in Northern Bengaluru. Companies from over 15 countries have registered for the upcoming event. According to the official data, the last airshow held in 2023 was attended by representatives from more than 100 countries.

Top defence equipment manufacturers, investors, MSMEs or startups, OEM manufacturers, foreign investors, military suppliers, and R&D organisations will come together under one roof in the city of Bengaluru.

Also Read | Bengaluru has a new hero: BMTC bus conductor foils phone picking bid

Social media People on social media related Aero India as the Mahakumbh of aviation. Many showed interest, like Akash Marathe, who said, “actual Maha-Kumbh or the Maha-Kumbh of aviation aka Aero India - which one to attend?”

Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, Indian armed forces among many other entities will be present at the biggest aviation event in the nation.

Invest Karnataka 2025 Invest Karnataka 2025 is an investor summit set to be hosted in Bengaluru between February 12 and February 14 at the Bangalore Palace. According to the news portal's report, the summit is set to witness the presence of over 5,000 delegates this year.

The trade partners for the summit include FICCI, US-India Business Council, CII, NSIC, among many others. According to the official website, countries like France, Japan, Norway, Germany, Italy will be the partners for the event.