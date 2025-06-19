Hotel room in Vietnam for just ₹159 per night? Social media post raises eyebrows, netizens say ‘too good to be true’

An Indian traveller has gone viral on social media after revealing that he managed to find a hotel room in Vietnam for only ₹159.02 — taxes included. The budget-friendly booking, made at Leaf Hotel Phu Quoc, was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly drew widespread attention and surprise.

The room was a Superior Double or Twin at the hotel, offering amenities such as free Wi-Fi, parking, 24-hour check-in, luggage storage, and a choice between a queen bed or two singles. The room, as per the listing, accommodates up to two adults and measures 18 square metres.

What shocked users most was the breakdown of the pricing. The original cost for one night was listed as ₹578.24. After a 75% discount, the price dropped to ₹144.56, with an additional ₹14.46 in taxes and fees — bringing the total to ₹159.02. The platform clarified that payment would be collected in local currency — 48,000 Vietnamese Dong — and all VAT was included.

Screengrab from the viral post.

The post sparked a flood of reactions online. Many were amazed at the affordability, while others speculated on how such a low rate was possible.

One user commented, “Checked myself again and again, Very strange, 159 - 28.62 OTA commission = 130.38 including taxes, which is not possible even to bear Operations cost for room, might be a revenue management mistake or ego issues with other hotels. Time will tell.”

Another remarked, “It’s a pay at the property booking high chance tell will refuse to allow check in for this rate.”

“Itne pe to coffee bhi na mile,” joked a user, pointing out how the rate was cheaper than a cup of coffee.

Someone else added, “Too many hotels in Phu Quoc. Hence race to bottom.”