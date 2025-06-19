Subscribe

Hotel room in Vietnam for just ₹159 per night? Social media post raises eyebrows, netizens say ‘too good to be true’

An Indian traveler gained attention after booking a hotel room in Vietnam for just 159.02. The Leaf Hotel Phu Quoc offered a Superior Double room with amenities, originally priced at 578.24, but discounted by 75%. Reactions online ranged from disbelief to speculation about the low rate.

Kanishka Singharia
Published19 Jun 2025, 07:10 PM IST
Hotel room in Vietnam for just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>159 per night? (Representative image)
An Indian traveller has gone viral on social media after revealing that he managed to find a hotel room in Vietnam for only 159.02 — taxes included. The budget-friendly booking, made at Leaf Hotel Phu Quoc, was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly drew widespread attention and surprise.

The room was a Superior Double or Twin at the hotel, offering amenities such as free Wi-Fi, parking, 24-hour check-in, luggage storage, and a choice between a queen bed or two singles. The room, as per the listing, accommodates up to two adults and measures 18 square metres.

What shocked users most was the breakdown of the pricing. The original cost for one night was listed as 578.24. After a 75% discount, the price dropped to 144.56, with an additional 14.46 in taxes and fees — bringing the total to 159.02. The platform clarified that payment would be collected in local currency — 48,000 Vietnamese Dong — and all VAT was included.

Screengrab from the viral post.

The post sparked a flood of reactions online. Many were amazed at the affordability, while others speculated on how such a low rate was possible.

One user commented, “Checked myself again and again, Very strange, 159 - 28.62 OTA commission = 130.38 including taxes, which is not possible even to bear Operations cost for room, might be a revenue management mistake or ego issues with other hotels. Time will tell.”

Another remarked, “It’s a pay at the property booking high chance tell will refuse to allow check in for this rate.”

“Itne pe to coffee bhi na mile,” joked a user, pointing out how the rate was cheaper than a cup of coffee.

Someone else added, “Too many hotels in Phu Quoc. Hence race to bottom.”

Whether it was a technical error, a marketing ploy, or a rare travel hack — the 159 hotel booking has certainly caught the internet’s eye.

 
