Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia slams IIT-Madras director’s comment on the benefits of cow urine

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has raised concerns over scientific credibility after a video of IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti claiming cow urine has “anti-bacterial and anti-fungal” properties went viral on social media.

Reacting to the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Bhatia wrote, “Shocked by IIT Madras Director’s viral video claiming cow urine is ‘anti-bacterial, anti-fungal’ with digestive benefits. If educated leaders spout this, how can we trust their decisions for elite institutions?”

The video in question, from a Maatu Pongal event held in Chennai earlier this year, shows Kamakoti narrating an anecdote about an ascetic who allegedly cured his fever by drinking cow urine.

“In 15 minutes, his fever subsided,” he said, adding that the practice has “scientific backing”.

The remarks, originally made during the ‘Go Samrakshana Sala’ event on January 15, resurfaced online, reigniting criticism over pseudoscientific claims being made by heads of academic institutions. Kamakoti also spoke at the event about the importance of organic farming and the role of indigenous cow breeds in agriculture and the rural economy.

Bhatia’s comment has triggered fresh debate on social media, with many questioning the line between tradition and science, while others defended Kamakoti’s views as part of cultural belief systems.

A user wrote, “Andh bhakti knows no borders …it thrives across regions, classes, and age groups.”

Another user commented, “They have become educated by studying but their brain has not developed as expected. They have become so engrossed in religious faith that they have not been able to get out of the swamp of superstition.”

Soon after his tweet went viral, Bhatia asked, “After my tweet on the IIT Director’s cow urine wisdom went viral, I thought it was an isolated case. But wait — now I see a cop sipping straight from the source, actors endorsing it, and a guru swearing by it. Seriously… did I miss the national memo? Is this the new elixir of India?”

Earlier, the director’s remarks had also drawn flak from political leaders and academics, who warned that such statements, made without medical consensus, risk undermining public trust in scientific research and education.